UPDATE: third murder charge added after fatal weekend shooting

UPDATE: A man has been arrested and the names of the victims have been released. The story below has been edited to reflect those changes.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two women and an unborn child are all dead after shots were fired on the southeast side of Fort Wayne.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to an unknown problem shortly after 6:30 a.m., Saturday, at a home in the 1200 block of Lillie Street, according to a press release. Shortly after, dispatch received calls of gunshots in the same area.

Officers arrived and found two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the home. 37-year-old Preonda Jones was pronounced dead at the scene, while 24-year-old Brianna Gould was taken to a nearby hospital. She was initially reported in critical condition but has since died.

Gould was pregnant at the time of her death and the unborn fetus was of a viable age, if born. The boy was also pronounced dead, and all three deaths were ruled homicides by the Allen County Coroner’s office.

Fort Wayne police have arrested Deyante Antuan Stephens, 26 of Fort Wayne, on three counts of murder.