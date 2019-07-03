UPDATE: Surveillance photos provided for New Haven robbery suspects

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – New Haven police are searching for weekend robbery suspects.

Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the Kroger in the 800 block of W. Lincoln Highway on reports of a strong arm robbery.

An officer reports a 78-year-old woman was putting away groceries in the trunk of her vehicle when an unknown man approached her and grabbed her purse from the shopping cart.

A struggle ensued, and the suspect inflicted injuries to the woman’s arm.

The suspect is described as Hispanic and between the ages of 19 and 25.

He was also accompanied by a woman, who helped him escape in a newer blue sedan.

The surveillance photos of the suspects, and suspect vehicle, have been provided to police by Kroger personnel.

If you have any information regarding the suspects, or suspect vehicle, call the New Haven Police Department at (260) 748-7080.