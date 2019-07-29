UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for teen, still in effect for Washington Co. man

STATEWIDE (WOWO):

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Macy LeeAnn Morgan was cancelled by the investigating agency at 1:45 p.m. Monday.

The Silver Alert for Michael Ray Tipton is still in effect.

Two separate Statewide Silver Alerts have been declared.

The Mooresville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Macy LeeAnn Morgan, a 16-year-old white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 190 pounds, blonde hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with “CLEAR WATER” written on it and possibly black jeans.

Macy is missing from Mooresville, Indiana which is 20 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 9:00 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Macy LeeAnn Morgan, contact the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-3434 ext. 8 or 911.

Also, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Michael Ray Tipton, a 27-year-old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing no shirt, blue jeans with a tattoo of “AFTIN PAIGE” on front of neck, design over eyebrow and tattoos on chest, shoulders, arms and legs.

Michael is missing from Fredericksburg, Indiana which is 132 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 8:53 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Michael Ray Tipton, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at 812-883-5999 or 911.