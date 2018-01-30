UPDATE: People jump from windows to escape fire in Butler

UPDATE: Police say people jumped from second-story windows to escape a downtown fire in Butler. Butler Assistant Police Chief Matt Traster says police officers caught two adults jumping to flee the midday fire Tuesday. Officials brought in several ladders to bring the occupants to safety.

Eight people in total have been taken to hospital for their injuries. So far, no word on the severity of their injuries.

As of right now, fire crews will be on the scene all night cleaning up.

____

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Multiple fire departments are currently fighting a building fire in downtown Butler.

According to the Hamilton News, it is the former Urban Chaos building located at 117 S. Broadway Street. Not many details have been released, but in the meantime stay clear of Broadway Street as it is closed and stay tuned to WOWO for further updates.