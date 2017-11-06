UPDATE: New downtown Fort Wayne hotel location identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A location has been chosen for a new downtown Fort Wayne hotel.

Last year Vera Bradley co-founder Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Oregon-based Provenance Hotels announced plans to build a $27-million “boutique” hotel, to give the community a place to “do business and celebrate life’s special moments” on a regular basis.

As of Monday afternoon, Mayor Tom Henry, other elected officials and community leaders announced that the 125-room hotel will be built at the northwest corner of Harrison and Main Streets.

“I’m grateful to Barbara and Provenance Hotels for their plans to invest in Fort Wayne and bring us a hotel that will rival specialty hotels around the world,” said Mayor Henry. “Their vision will complement the exciting things happening throughout our community, such as riverfront development, and will continue to make Fort Wayne a point of destination for businesses and visitors.”

Plans call for five floors, restaurants, ground-level retail spaces and a rooftop entertainment space.

Local government agencies will consider the proposal for the hotel at upcoming meetings. The Capital Improvement Board will also consider a request to invest in the hotel, as will the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Meantime, all necessary approvals should take place by the end of the year with construction to begin in early 2018. The hotel could the open as soon as mid-2019.