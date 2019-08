FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

UPDATE: Police report Camille Cansler has been found safe.

Previous story below.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for the community’s help in finding a missing woman who may be in danger.

Camille Cansler is 33-years-old, 4-feet-11-inches tall and 198 pounds. Police say that she may be driving a small black car, possibly a Chevy Cavalier.

Cansler was reported missing today. If anyone sees her or has any information on her whereabouts, please call 911.