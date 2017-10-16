UPDATE: Man killed in early morning shooting outside local pub, identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after shots were fired early Monday morning outside a pub located at 4226 South Clinton Street.

Just past 3:00 a.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the parking lot outside of Fosters Pub on South Clinton, north of the intersection with McKinnie Avenue. Once on the scene, they found the man and woman down both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital, but the man later died.

He has been identified as James Williams, 31, of Fort Wayne. He died due to a gunshot wound to the chest and his manner of death has been ruled a homicide by the Allen County Coroner.

Williams is the 27th homicide for Allen County in 2017.

The woman, identified as Kayla Anderson, 33, of Fort Wayne, was last reported to be in serious condition.

Meantime, no other information has been released and the shooting is still being investigated.