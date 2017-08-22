UPDATE: Man identified in overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man has died after an overnight shooting near an apartment building.

Fort Wayne Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 900 block of E. Washington Blvd. just after 1:15 Saturday morning. While on the scene, officers found a man who had been shot and was lying outside of the East Central Towers apartments.

Paramedics took him to a local hospital in serious condition. While there, he was downgraded to critical condition and then later died. He was identified by the Allen County coroner’s office as 20-year-old Spencer M. Smith of Fort Wayne.

Police have no suspects or motive in the shooting and are still investigating.

If you have any information, please call Fort Wayne Police at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.