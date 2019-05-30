UPDATE: Man dies after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man has died after a domestic battery situation led to a stabbing Wednesday morning in Fort Wayne.

Officers were called to the mobile home park in the 7300 block of Peerless Drive a few minutes before 6 am to find a man lying in the road with a stab wound.

Police tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 it started with the victim, Jarell Quenshawn Causey, 30 of Fort Wayne, attacking someone inside one of the homes, when another resident stabbed the victim in the arm with a “large knife.”

Causey lost a large amount of blood before police arrived. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition before he later died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled Causey’s cause of death to be multiple stab wounds and the manner of death was a homicide.

The stabbing is still under investigation.