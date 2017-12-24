UPDATE: Latest snow to impact holiday travel

Photo Supplied: National Weather Service

UPDATE – ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The recent lake effect snow will impact holiday travel December 24th-25th, 2017. More details regarding the latest Winter Weather Advisories can be found here.

Meantime, according to the National Weather Service, you can expect the following:

What:
  • Widespread system snow today followed by lake effect snow tonight into Christmas Day.
  • 5”- 9” accumulation in the warning area.
  • 3” – 6” accumulation in the advisory area.
  • Areas of blowing and drifting snow with gusty WNW winds on Christmas: 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.
  • Frigid temperatures Monday night onward.
Where : All areas with greatest impacts in the NW areas closer to Lake Michigan
When:
  • Snow overspreads the area from mid to late morning and continues through this evening for all areas.
  • Lake effect snow develops by late afternoon, and continues into Christmas day.
  • Strongest winds Christmas day, especially closer to the lakeshore.
  • Frigid air temperatures starting Monday night and continuing through the week.
Confidence in the event occurring: Very High
Impacts: 
  • Hazardous travel Christmas Eve through early Christmas day
  • Low visibility
  • Slick, snow covered road

_____________________

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the majority of WOWOland. It will go into effect at 7:00 a.m., Sunday and remain in effect until 6 p.m., Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Photo Supplied: National Weather Service

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities. Be sure to use extra caution while driving.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected.

