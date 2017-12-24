UPDATE: Latest snow to impact holiday travel

UPDATE – ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The recent lake effect snow will impact holiday travel December 24th-25th, 2017. More details regarding the latest Winter Weather Advisories can be found here.
Meantime, according to the National Weather Service, you can expect the following:
- Widespread system snow today followed by lake effect snow tonight into Christmas Day.
- 5”- 9” accumulation in the warning area.
- 3” – 6” accumulation in the advisory area.
- Areas of blowing and drifting snow with gusty WNW winds on Christmas: 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.
- Frigid temperatures Monday night onward.
- Snow overspreads the area from mid to late morning and continues through this evening for all areas.
- Lake effect snow develops by late afternoon, and continues into Christmas day.
- Strongest winds Christmas day, especially closer to the lakeshore.
- Frigid air temperatures starting Monday night and continuing through the week.
- Hazardous travel Christmas Eve through early Christmas day
- Low visibility
- Slick, snow covered road
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the majority of WOWOland. It will go into effect at 7:00 a.m., Sunday and remain in effect until 6 p.m., Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities. Be sure to use extra caution while driving.
Traveling for the holidays? Winter storm will make it hazardous Christmas Eve/Day. Pack a winter kit, plan for delays: #INwx #MIwx #ohwx pic.twitter.com/JbAAkJHxUE
— NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) December 23, 2017
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected.
