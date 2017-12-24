UPDATE: Latest snow to impact holiday travel

UPDATE – ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The recent lake effect snow will impact holiday travel December 24th-25th, 2017. More details regarding the latest Winter Weather Advisories can be found here.

Meantime, according to the National Weather Service, you can expect the following:

What: Widespread system snow today followed by lake effect snow tonight into Christmas Day.

5”- 9” accumulation in the warning area.

3” – 6” accumulation in the advisory area.

Areas of blowing and drifting snow with gusty WNW winds on Christmas: 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.

Frigid temperatures Monday night onward. Where : All areas with greatest impacts in the NW areas closer to Lake Michigan When: Snow overspreads the area from mid to late morning and continues through this evening for all areas.

Lake effect snow develops by late afternoon, and continues into Christmas day.

Strongest winds Christmas day, especially closer to the lakeshore.

Frigid air temperatures starting Monday night and continuing through the week. Confidence in the event occurring: Very High Impacts: Hazardous travel Christmas Eve through early Christmas day

Low visibility

Slick, snow covered road

_____________________

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the majority of WOWOland. It will go into effect at 7:00 a.m., Sunday and remain in effect until 6 p.m., Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities. Be sure to use extra caution while driving.

Traveling for the holidays? Winter storm will make it hazardous Christmas Eve/Day. Pack a winter kit, plan for delays: #INwx #MIwx #ohwx pic.twitter.com/JbAAkJHxUE — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) December 23, 2017

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected.