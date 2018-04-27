UPDATE: Hillegas Road now open after three-car crash, one critically injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is critically injured after a three-car crash on Hillegas Road Friday.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Hillegas Rd. north of State Blvd.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that one person is currently listed in critical condition and several others are injured.

Hillegas was shut down north of the intersection for two and a half hours as police and emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department report the road reopened around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

No further information is available at this time.