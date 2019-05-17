UPDATE: Excursions Trailways to continue working with Horizon Christian Academy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Excursions Trailways will continue providing bus services for Horizon Christian Academy.

The company sent the following release at 2:15 p.m. Friday:

“Excursions Trailways is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement with Horizon Christian Academy that will ensure uninterrupted bus service for the school’s students through the remainder of this academic year.

Following our earlier statement, Horizon Christian Academy Chief Executive Officer and Superintendent Anthony Beasley provided partial payment to Excursions Trailways for past due invoices. As a result, Excursions Trailways can now continue to provide safe and reliable bus services for Horizon Christian Academy’s students through May 24, when this school year is completed.

With this agreement and partial payment, Excursions Trailways has suspended its legal action against Horizon Christian Academy.”

Previous story below.

A transportation company will no longer provide bus services for a Fort Wayne school come Monday morning.

In a release Friday, Excursions Trailways cited “delinquent payments” as its reason for ceasing transportation for Horizon Christian Academy students.

The company says despite assurances that they would be paid by the end of March, payment has not been received for the entire 2019 academic year.

Excursions Trailways reports Horizon Christian Academy owes them $20,000 in unpaid fees.

The company also claims that during the last few months, they have “tried multiple times to communicate with Horizon Christian Academy and Chief Executive Officer and Superintendent Anthony Beasley to find a solution, but each attempt has gone unanswered.”

Excursions Trailways now plans to take legal action against the school.

WOWO has reached out to Anthony Beasley for comment.