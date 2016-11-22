FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Created Equal volunteers are considering legal action against Fort Wayne Community Schools, if school officials don’t issue an apology.

They’re demanding the apology after being told by South Side High School Principal Carlton Mable to “get off school property.” The anti-abortion protesters were outside South Side High School on Friday, Nov 18.

“This principal acts very unprofessionally, he takes the signs and tosses them down,” says Mark Harrington, National Director for Created Equal. “He tells the students we can’t be there. He says we can’t even approach their students.”

“That alone is enough to sue this school district because the law is clear… if there is any chilling of first amendment rights that’s actionable in a court of law,” Harrington said. “Whether we do that or not is going to depend on how the district responds to our request for an apology.”

“If they apologize and they say they were in the wrong and we have the right to be there and they’re not going to attempt to censor or infringe upon our rights, we might consider dropping any ideas of pursuing legal action. Until then… we are already talking to our attorneys.”

However, Krista Stockman, spokesperson for Fort Wayne Community Schools, told WOWO News the protesters were hindering students trying to get home.

“As the principal said in the video, had they gone across the street that would have been fine,” said Stockman. “It’s just they were impeding students trying to get home from school. Whether they like it or not, these are children. They may be in high school, but they are children.”

