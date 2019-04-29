UPDATE: Child dies after being pulled from pond Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A four-year-old child was pronounced dead Friday after being pulled out of a pond in Fort Wayne.

Around 1:45 p.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of a child in a pond in the rear of a residence off of the ten thousand block of Carnoustie Lane in the Sycamore Hills Addition.

After arrival, officers discovered that the child had already been removed from the pond by family members.

The child was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He died shortly after being admitted.

Investigators learned that the child had wondered away from the home and had been missing for nearly 20 minutes before being discovered.

The child was later identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as Dhanush Kurra of Arlington Heights, Illinois.

He cause and manner of death have not yet been released and the incident remains under investigation.