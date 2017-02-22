(UPDATE) Body found in LaGrange County Lake, identified

UPDATE: Investigators say they have identified the body found in a LaGrange County Lake. Police say the man was identified as 54-year-old David Killian of Shipshewana, IN and the manner of death was identified as drowning. There is no foul play suspected at this time.

Original Story:

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of a body in a lake in the northwest part of the county.

Police received a 911 call to the public access site of Stone Lake at about 3:30 pm Monday after someone said they found what they believed to be a body in a channel.

Deputies were assited by the Indiana State Police and Department of Natural Resources, and cleared the scene at about 8:00 pm.

A Sheriff’s Department spokesman says the investigation is “very active and ongoing.”