Update-arrests made** Huntington County Jail inmate death under investigation

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (Release) – The Indiana State Police began an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail after Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill, IN was found unresponsive around 3:00 a.m. on October 22, 2022.
This investigation has led to additional charges on three inmates currently incarcerated in the Huntington County Jail.
- Michael Kelly Jr., 22 of Huntington, IN was arrested for Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, Level 1 Felony, Aiding in Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, Level 1 Felony, Trafficking, Level 5 Felony, and Dealing a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 Felony.
- Jacob Lee Landon Johnson, 40 of Huntington, IN was arrested for Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, Level 1 Felony and Aiding in Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, Level 1 Felony.
- Nicholas Ryan Shepperd, 36 of Huntington, IN was arrested for Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, Level 1 Felony and Aiding in Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, Level 1 Felony.
This investigation also resulted in a search warrant being served at a residence in the 400 block of Garfield Street in Huntington, IN on October 28, 2022. This search warrant resulted in the arrest of Duane Barnes, 41 of Huntington, IN for:
- Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, Level 1 Felony
- Aiding in Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, Level 1 Felony
- Possession of a Narcotic Drug With the Intent to Deliver, Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine With the Intent to Deliver, Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony
- Aiding in Trafficking With an Inmate, Level 5 Felony
Barnes was taken to the Huntington County Jail.
The Huntington Police Department assisted with this investigation.
The final autopsy report and toxicology results for Parks is still pending.