Update-arrests made** Huntington County Jail inmate death under investigation

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (Release) – The Indiana State Police began an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail after Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill, IN was found unresponsive around 3:00 a.m. on October 22, 2022.

This investigation has led to additional charges on three inmates currently incarcerated in the Huntington County Jail.

Michael Kelly Jr., 22 of Huntington, IN was arrested for Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, Level 1 Felony, Aiding in Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, Level 1 Felony, Trafficking, Level 5 Felony, and Dealing a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 Felony.

Jacob Lee Landon Johnson, 40 of Huntington, IN was arrested for Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, Level 1 Felony and Aiding in Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, Level 1 Felony.

Nicholas Ryan Shepperd, 36 of Huntington, IN was arrested for Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, Level 1 Felony and Aiding in Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, Level 1 Felony.

This investigation also resulted in a search warrant being served at a residence in the 400 block of Garfield Street in Huntington, IN on October 28, 2022. This search warrant resulted in the arrest of Duane Barnes, 41 of Huntington, IN for:

Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, Level 1 Felony

Aiding in Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, Level 1 Felony

Possession of a Narcotic Drug With the Intent to Deliver, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine With the Intent to Deliver, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony

Aiding in Trafficking With an Inmate, Level 5 Felony

Barnes was taken to the Huntington County Jail.

The Huntington Police Department assisted with this investigation.

The final autopsy report and toxicology results for Parks is still pending.