UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled for Crown Point girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WOWO):

UPDATE: The AMBER Alert was cancelled as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Previous story below.

A Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon, a 16-year-old white female who is 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighs 97 pounds, has blonde hair with green eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white tribal markings, blue jeans with tears, and shin-high boots with a black lace choker. Madison was last seen Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 9am in Crown Point and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Martin Alexander Curry-Fishtorn, is a 22-year-old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 158 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, driving a dark grey 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with Indiana license plate number 645RIS.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 219-660-0000 or call 911.