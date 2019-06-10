Upcoming event allows people to recycle old electronics for free

ROANOKE, Ind. (WOWO) – If anyone is looking to recycle their old electronics, there will be an opportunity at an event this week.
The General Motors environmental team is hosting an electronics waste recycling event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Wednesday at the Fort Wayne Assembly plant located at 122000 Lafayette Center Road in Roanoke, according to our partners in news at ABC21.
There are several items that can be recycled for free that have a power cord or a circuit board.
Some items that are accepted are:
- CD/MP3 Players
- Scanners/FAX Machines
- Stereos
- Printers
- Power and Network Cables
- CD Roms
- Tablets, I-Pads, I-Pods
- Small Appliances
- Telephones/Cell Phones
- Humidifiers
- Satellite Receivers/Cable Boxes
- Ink & Toner Cartridges
- Computer Mice and Keyboards
- Gaming Consoles
The recycle event will also will take TV’s and CRT Monitors that are 29 inches or smaller for a $20 charge and larger than 29 inches for a $30 charge.
4-foot and 8-foot fluorescent light bulbs and AAA, AA, C, D and 9-volt household batteries are also items accepted at the event.