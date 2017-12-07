University of Saint Francis announces “Pay It Forward” scholarship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne college has launched a unique new scholarship this year, geared towards rewarding incoming students with “exceptional” volunteer service.

The University of Saint Francis’ “Pay It Forward” Scholarship is a renewable $2,000 to full tuition scholarship per year, and is open to all first-time and transfer students seeking their first undergraduate degree at either the school’s Fort Wayne or Crown Point campuses.

The scholarship is aimed at helping students who are already out in their communities helping others, according to Interim Vice President of Enrollment Management Joel Wincowski:

“Here at USF, it’s our mission for students to give back throughout their academic tenure here, as well as into their careers after college. This scholarship adds to that mission, rewarding those who are already giving back.”

To apply, students should submit a compelling essay explaining how he or she helps others. Students must be a USF applicant to have the essay reviewed. The deadline for applications is January 1, 2018.