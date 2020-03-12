University of Saint Francis to move to online classes Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The University of Saint Francis will move all classes online starting Monday, March 16 due to the coronavirus.

The university released the following statement, saying that classes will stay in an online format for at least two weeks:

“All classes and labs on the Fort Wayne campus and the USF Crown Point site will be changed to an online format, beginning March 16 and continuing for at least two weeks. Separate guidance will be provided by individual academic programs for students in clinical experiences or internships. On or before March 25, the university will announce whether to resume in-person classes for the week beginning March 30 or continue online-only instruction. There are no changes in Virtual Campus courses.

STUDENTS IN RESIDENCE HALLS: Students in the residence halls have the option of choosing whether to return to campus or not after spring break, which ends Sunday, March 15. Residence halls will be open for those who choose not to return to their permanent homes.

Further information will be available at https://news.sf.edu/category/coronavirus.”