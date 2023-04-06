University of Saint Francis president to step down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business)—The University of Sant Francis on Wednesday announced President Rev. Eric Zimmer will step down at the end of the current academic year. The Fort Wayne-based university said Zimmer plans to “pursue other opportunities within the Church and academia.”

Zimmer was selected as USF’s president in 2019 and began his tenure the following year. He will officially step down on May 8.

USF said during his tenure, Zimmer marked the opening of the university’s site in Crown Point, introduced new academic programs, and relocating the Keith Busse School of Businss and Entrepreneurial Leadership onto USF’s main campus, among others accomplishments.

“We are very grateful for Father Zimmer’s efforts on behalf of our students over the past three years,” USF Board of Trustees Chair Richard Poinsatte said in written remarks. “We wish him the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career and service to the Church.”

As the university searches for Zimmer’s successor, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Professor of Theology Lance Richey will assume Zimmer’s day-to-day responsibilities, USF said.