University of Saint Francis planning campus expansion and improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The University of Saint Francis plans to refurbish its Fort Wayne campus and add a student center.

In a press release, the university plans to work with the city on the improvements, including the USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center.

University president, Rev. Eric Zimmer says “We want to ensure our downtown property’s progression is in the best interests of the city and of our mission.”

According to the Journal Gazette, the university anticipates the project will be completed in two to four years. Currently, officials with the university are looking at options for funding the plan.

The new student center will be located on the Spring Street campus, south of the Brookside mansion.

In addition to the new student center, the project calls for improving signage, gateways, and entrances at both the Fort Wayne campus and the Crown Point campus. The university says further down the road they plan to make improvements to student residence halls and athletics.