United Way of Allen County announces COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): United Way of Allen County has announced that they are stepping up to meet community needs due to COVID-19 with an Emergency Relief Fund as well as loosening some operational restrictions on organizations they fund.

The United Way transferred the first 100-thousand dollars into the Emergency Relief Fund and is currently welcoming donations.

Additionally, funded agency partners will see a loosening of funding restrictions to allow flexibility of use according to their operational needs over the next 60 days.

United Way is also working with the Parkview Mirro Center and Allen County Department of Health to make sure needs are prioritized by data they’re collecting.

You can learn more or donate at United Way’s Website.