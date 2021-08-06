Unholstered: Debuts Saturday on WOWO

By
Michael McIntyre
-
Unholstered: Debuts Saturday, August 7th on WOWO.

Kayla Blakeslee, host of “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” on WOWO along with Sofia Rosales-Scatena, Captain SE Quadrant at Fort Wayne Police Department are joining forces for a brand new show called Unholstered and it debuts Saturday, August 7th on WOWO.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here