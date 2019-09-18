UAW: strike is fight for “middle class”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s day 3 of a strike by United Auto Workers against General Motors, including the 3,900 workers at the Fort Wayne GM Assembly Plant.

“We’re out here fighting for a way of life and that’s it. I don’t know if I’m middle class, but we’re fighting for it anyway,” Willie Dockery tells our Partners in News at ABC 21. He has been through three strikes since starting work at the Fort Wayne plant since 1986.

The 49,000 members of the UAW nationwide went on strike at 12am Monday. The union says they want a better share of the company’s profits, protection of health benefits, and a path for full-time status for temp workers.

A representative from GM would not agree to an on-air interview with WOWO News, directing us to their website instead and submitting the following statement: