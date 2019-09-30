UAW strike against General Motors enters third week, talks resume

DETROIT (Fox News): No contract yet after a weekend of talks. The strike by UAW workers against General Motors continues into its third week.

Talks are expected to resume this morning, which is the 15th day of the strike.

“The parties worked all weekend addressing the complex issues before them, but have not reached a tentative agreement yet. Negotiations will resume first thing Monday morning and we will continue to look for solutions to reach an agreement,” UAW said on Sunday.

Striking employees can begin collecting $250 a week in strike pay that breaks down to $50 per weekday. That comes to $6.25 an hour, below the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

Talks between GM and UAW progressed to the “Main Table” stage earlier in the week. GM agreed to pick up the tab for hourly employees’ health care once more on Thursday, which was seen as a signal the strike could be drawing to a close.

But after several rounds of talks between UAW and GM that sometimes lasted as late as 2 a.m., the strike is still on, The Detroit News reported.

What are the main points of contention? Conditions for temporary workers are a sticking point for the UAW. The UAW also wants GM to keep paying a big chunk of workers’ health care costs and change its profit-sharing formula.

Temp workers are union members doing the same work as permanent employees, but they get half the pay and far fewer benefits.