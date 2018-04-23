TONIGHT: Republican U.S. Senate candidate debate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Senate debate, taking place April 23 at the Ramada Hotel in Fort Wayne, will be aired across the state, including on WOWO 1190AM/107.5FM.

The 90 minute broadcast will begin at 7:00 p.m., and will be hosted by ABC 21 news anchor Brien McElhatten. The debate will also be moderated by WOWO’s very own Pat Miller. The forum will feature a panel of journalists from across the state presenting questions to businessman Mike Braun, U.S. Rep. Luke Messer and U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita.

The winner of the Republican nomination will challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly in November.

The following television stations will present live coverage of the debate:

Fort Wayne: WPTA/ABC21 and PBS39

Indianapolis: WTHR Channel 13 (NBC)

Lafayette: WLFI News 18 (CBS)

South Bend: WNDU 16 (NBC) and WNIT/PBS Michiana

The following radio stations will present live coverage of the debate: