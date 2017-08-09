U.S. Representative Todd Rokita to run for U.S. Senate

INDIANA (WOWO) – U.S. Representative Todd Rokita will announce his plans to run for U.S. Senate Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Indiana Statehouse.
His U.S. Senate campaign will include a 9-city tour on August 9 and 10.
The tour includes stops in:
- Indianapolis
- Indiana Statehouse
- August 9 @ 9 a.m.
- Fort Wayne
- Allen County GOP HQ
- August 9 @ 11:45 a.m.
- Elkhart
- Kem Krest Corporation
- August 9 @ 2:30 p.m.
- Munster
- Centennial Park Clubhouse
- August 9 @ 5:30 p.m.
- Evansville
- Industrial Plastics Group
- August 10 @ 8:30 a.m.
- Lafayette
- TBD
- Jeffersonville
- TBD
- Kokomo
- TBD
- Terre Haute
- TBD