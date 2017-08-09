U.S. Representative Todd Rokita to run for U.S. Senate

("[U.S. Department of Agriculture]" by [U.S. Department of Argiculture], [Public Domain Mark 1.0]) The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue meets with Rep. Todd Rokita (R-Ind.) and Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) (not pictured) for a House Education & Workforce Breakfast in the USDA Lincoln Dining room, Washington, D.C., to discuss child nutrition and school lunches June 8, 2017. USDA photo by Preston Keres

INDIANA (WOWO) – U.S. Representative Todd Rokita will announce his plans to run for U.S. Senate Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Indiana Statehouse.

His U.S. Senate campaign will include a 9-city tour on August 9 and 10.

The tour includes stops in:

  • Indianapolis
    • Indiana Statehouse
    • August 9 @ 9 a.m.
  • Fort Wayne
    • Allen County GOP HQ
    • August 9 @ 11:45 a.m.
  • Elkhart
    • Kem Krest Corporation
    • August 9 @ 2:30 p.m.
  • Munster
    • Centennial Park Clubhouse
    • August 9 @ 5:30 p.m.
  • Evansville
    • Industrial Plastics Group
    • August 10 @ 8:30 a.m.
  • Lafayette
    • TBD
  • Jeffersonville
    • TBD
  • Kokomo
    • TBD
  • Terre Haute
    • TBD

