U.S. Postal Service initiates new Election Mail website

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – The U.S. Postal Service has launched a new Election Mail website that will provide detailed information about voting by mail.

The website is designed to give voters information on how to use the mail to successfully vote in the upcoming election. The site will also provide election officials with resources to help make their management of the November election a success.

The new site will provide essential information to voters who decide to vote through the U.S. Mail by requesting or casting a mail-in ballot. For instance, voters should start the process early to allow enough time to receive, complete, and return ballots through the mail. The Postal Service recommends request ballots as early as possible, but no later than 15 days before the election date.

The Postal Service has also added resources for state and local election officials to assist with the process of their elections.