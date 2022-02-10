U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet demo announced for Fort Wayne Air Show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Air Show announced Thursday that it has been selected by the U.S. Navy as a demonstration site for the F/A-18 Super Hornet “Rhino” Demo Team.

The Super Hornet joins a lineup headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The air show is set for June 4-5 at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base. General admission is free, with a limited number of premium seats available here.

“We are excited to be one of the few sites in the country selected by the Navy for a 2022 demonstration from the Super Hornet team,” said Lt. Col. Scott Boatright, Executive Director of the Fort Wayne Air Show. “Our lineup in the air and on the ground continues to grow and is shaping up to be our biggest show in many years.”

The following performers are scheduled to appear:

S. Special Operations Command Paracommandos Parachute Demo Team

Indiana ANG Blacksnakes Combo Search & Rescue Demo

Indiana ANG A-10 Thunderbolt II

F-100 Super Sabre

F-86 Sabre

P-51 Mustang ‘Tuskegee Airmen’

B-25 St. Louis – Doolittle Raid

Melissa Burns

Kyle Franklin

Nathan Hammond

Skip Stewart

Matt Younkin

Firewalkers

Shockwave Jet Truck

Tinstix

There are also the following spectator experiences: