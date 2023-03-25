U.S. Export Crop Competitiveness

The USDA’s Economic Research Service released a report titled “U.S. Export Competitiveness in Select Crop Markets,” and it showed the U.S. is still the world’s top corn exporter. The report says that export shares and exports-to-production ratios indicate that the United States is still the top exporter of corn, tree nuts, and cotton. However, it also says other competitors have gained shares in the global wheat and soybean markets. “Over the last decade, the U.S. lost its position in the global wheat market as the EU, Russia, and Ukraine gained market shares,” the report says. “Similarly, Brazil and Argentina continue to pose a challenge to U.S. soybean exports.” Brazil has been the largest exporter of soybean oilseed since 2021. The ERS report also shows the United States’ involvement in trade agreements contributes to its export competitiveness. “From 2012 through 2020, the U.S. didn’t establish any new free trade agreements,” the report says.