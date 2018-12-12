U by Kotex tampons recalled, unraveling issues

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Certain U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons are being recalled due to performance issues.

Kimberly-Clark announced the recall Tuesday after receiving reports of the tampons unraveling and/or coming apart upon removal. In certain cases, the users had to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in the body.

The company also received a small number of reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury and other symptoms.

The recall is limited to specific lots of U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency that were manufactured between October 7, 2016 and October 16, 2018 and distributed nationwide between October 17, 2016 and October 23, 2018.

Consumers can find the product’s specific lot number on the bottom of the package. You can find the full list of recalled lot numbers by clicking here.

If you have purchased this product, stop using it immediately and contact Kimberly-Clark’s Consumer Service Team at 1-888-255-3499.

Consumers who experience vaginal injury, vaginal irritation, urogenital infections, or other symptoms such as hot rashes, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting after using this product should seek medical attention immediately.

No other U by Kotex-branded products are subject to this recall.