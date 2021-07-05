Tyson recalls millions of pounds of chicken over listeria concerns

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): If you recently bought any Tyson frozen chicken products, check your freezer.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Tyson Foods is recalling almost 8.5-million pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken products that may be tainted with Listeria. The products in question were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, have the establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag, and their labels can be found here while a full list of the recalled products can be found here.

The recall comes after an investigation was launched early last month in the wake of a handful of Listeria illnesses and one confirmed death.

The products were sold at major retailers, including Walmart, and any unused products should be returned to where you bought them or thrown away.