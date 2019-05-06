Tyson recalling 12M pounds of chicken strips

NATIONWIDE (Network Indiana): If you have Tyson chicken in your freezer, you may want to check the bag before digging in.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday that Tyson Foods, Inc. is recalling nearly 12-million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products.

The products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal. The chicken strips were produced between Oct. 1, 2018 and March 8, 2019. They have “Use By Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020.

Find the full list of recalled products here.