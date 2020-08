If you are one of the many who have received a weird TXT message over the last week or so, you might want to do a reset on all of your passwords that are stored on your phone, computer, or any other advice.

Digital Pro, Kim Kommando stopped by “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss the dangers of what happens when scammers and hackers get ahold of your information.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.