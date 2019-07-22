Two women injured following electrical fire in Angola Monday

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) – Two women are injured after an electrical fire in Angola Monday morning.

The Angola Fire Department was called to the 2200 block of North Wayne Street, just south of Northcrest Drive, around 6:30 a.m.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report a one-story, ranch-style home was found with heavy fire and smoke emitting from the side of the home facing the street. It took two fire crews almost three hours to bring it under control.

Two women were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. There were also several pets inside the home at the time of the fire, though their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be electrical, and an estimated $200,000 in damage has been done to the home.