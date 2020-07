FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two women were attacked Sunday night while giving out food to the homeless.

Police tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 that the women were giving out food in the 1500 block of Wells Street when they were attacked in an alley near 4th Street at just after 9 p.m.

The men allegedly told the women they wanted money and not food. One man held down one of the women, trying to stab her.

Another man cut that woman twice in the head.

Police say she suffered minor injuries.