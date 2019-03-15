Two unhurt after vehicle plunges into marsh

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police water rescue teams responded to a crash this morning near Eagle Marsh.

Fort Wayne dispatch tells WOWO News officers were called to the intersection of Engle and Smith Roads, near the Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve, at about 6:11am to find a vehicle stuck in the marshlands just north of the intersection.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the two people inside the car were able to get out safely. Dispatchers say the scene was cleared about an hour after the initial call.