Two tigers at zoo test positive for COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Both Sumatran tigers at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff reported one of the tigers showed mild symptoms back on Feb. 1. Fecal samples were collected for testing, and test results came back positive from a laboratory on Friday night.

Bugara, a male, has a dry cough, while Indah, a female, has not show any symptoms at this time, according to a zoo veterinarian.

The zoo says the source of their infection is not yet known, and that they are working with the Allen County Department of Health and the State Board of Animal Health to identify potential sources.

The zoo is restricting access to the tiger holding area, increasing PPE and collecting daily samples from each tiger to veterinary staff.

No other zoo animals have been tested for the virus.