Two suspects killed in Warsaw crash, two others critically injured

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Two fleeing suspects died in a crash in Warsaw on Saturday night.

An Indiana State Trooper was responding to a theft that allegedly had occurred at the Meijer at 1200 Lake City Highway.

The trooper saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it. The suspect vehicle fled eastbound on US30 and drove through a red light at the intersection of US30 and Parker Street, crashing into three other vehicles. The two occupants of the suspect vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner. Two people in one of the vehicles struck by the fleeing vehicle were seriously injured and transported to Parkview Hospital in Ft. Wayne. No other serious injuries were reported.

US30 was shut down to eastbound traffic for crash reconstruction.