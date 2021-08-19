Two shot overnight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating a pair of shootings that happened on the south side of town Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Hoagland Avenue at about 8:45pm after someone reported a shooting. They found a man there suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and got him to a nearby hospital, where he was listed with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, another man showed up at a different hospital, also with an apparent gunshot wound. He was critically wounded and his injuries were considered life-threatening.

Police have canvassed the area, trying to find any possible witnesses and to confirm if the shootings are related. If you have any information on what happened, call the FWPD at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.