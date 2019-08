FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were seriously injured in a shooting Friday night on the city’s southeast side.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Plaza Drive at around 9:45 p.m. according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Two people were found inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police searched the area and interviewed witnesses. The shooter was not caught. No more information was released.