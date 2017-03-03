Two separate search warrants net drugs and cash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people are facing charges after officers served two separate search warrants in Fort Wayne.

Thursday, March 2, detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division served the warrants as part of the same investigation.

The first warrant was served in the 3600 block of Ferndale Drive. During the search detectives located over 9 pounds of marijuana, over 3 grams of Heroin and over $600 in cash.

25-year-old Brian Stacy and 25-year-old Samantha Yoquelet were taken into custody. Both are facing drug-related charges for dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, and dealing in marijuana.

The second warrant was served at a home in the 3200 block of Portage Boulevard. During the search, detectives found less than a gram of heroin, over 30 grams of marijuana and $1800 was recovered.

46-year-old Louis Simmons was taken into custody and faces dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.