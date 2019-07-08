Two search warrants lead to two arrests in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – Two were arrested after two search warrants were executed in Paulding County last week.

It started on the morning of July 3rd when the Multi Area Narcotics Task Force conducted a search warrant on the 300 block of Cherry Street in Paulding, Ohio. Upon arrival, detectives seized over 100 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $500 in cash.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Angela Lambert at the time of the search.

In the afternoon of July 3rd, the Multi Area Task Force conducted a second search warrant on the 200 block of First Street in Oakwood, Ohio. Detectives seized 24 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, over 3 grams of suspected MDMA (ecstasy), suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Charlie Egnor Jr. during the search.

The Multi Area Narcotics Task Force is working with the Paulding County Prosecutor, Joe Burkard on both arrests and also for consideration of additional felony drug charges.