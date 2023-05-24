Two Prisoners Escape Ohio Prison, One Arrested In Kentucky

LIMA, Ohio (WOWO): Two inmates from a Lima, Ohio prison escaped and are considered ‘Armed and Dangerous.” Officials from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction are investigating after two inmates, 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie, and 47-year-old James Lee escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution.

Tuesday during a prisoner count officials determined Lee was missing. During an emergency prisoner count, it was discovered Gillespie was also missing. Gillespie is described as being 6′0″ tall, 200 pounds and is bald with blue eyes. Lee is described as being 5′11″ tall, 280 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to ACSO, there are currently multiple county, state and federal agencies actively working to locate the inmates. The United States Marshal Service, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are offering up to a $21,000 dollar reward for information that leads to the capture of Gillespie and Lee.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Findlay Patrol Post at 419-423-1414 or the United States Marshal Service at 1-866-4WANTED. If either escapee is located by the public, do not approach them and contact 9-1-1 immediately. ODRC is also conducting an internal investigation.

UPDATE

A police department on the border of Indiana and Kentucky announced early Wednesday morning that they had arrested one of the men that escaped from the prison. Henderson, Kentucky Police said officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle when it attempted to flee. The driver eventually crashed, and both occupants fled on foot. James Marion Lee was arrested while the other suspect, Bradley Gillespie, has not yet been apprehended.