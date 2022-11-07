Two Pets Lost In Weekend House Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A house fire was extinguished in 15 minutes Sunday afternoon but not before taking the lives of two family pets. Fort Wayne Fire officials responded just after 4 p.m. to a report of a house fire at 8214 Westridge Road. Crews could see “thick black smoke” from miles away, according to a news release. When crews arrived, they found in the back of the home, involving a three-season room, great room and kitchen. Tankers were called in because the area does not have fire hydrants. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control before the additional water supply arrived, however.

Two adults evacuated the one-story home. A male occupant said he was able to rescue four of the six dogs in the house. Crews found the remaining animals and attempted resuscitation but failed to revive them. The home received heavy fire and smoke damage and moderate water damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.