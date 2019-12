FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two pets died in a house fire in Fort Wayne last night.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to a duplex on Spring Street, just east of the University of St. Francis, at 10:46pm for a fire in an upstairs apartment.

They arrived to find heavy smoke coming out of the second-floor windows, and had the fire under control in 26 minutes. Three adults and two pets got out safely, but a pair of cats died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.