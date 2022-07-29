Friday, July 29, 2022
Home Local News Two People Seriously Hurt In Friday Morning Fire

Michael McIntyre
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  A Fort Wayne home was significantly damaged Friday morning after a fire that sent two people to the hospital in serious condition.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, Fort Wayne Fire crews were called to the 400 block of West Fourth Street just after midnight. When they arrived, they say there was a fire burning on the first floor, and two people were sitting outside needing medical attention. They were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Firefighters say four cats inside the home were not able to make it out safely.  Officials say they got the fire under control in 21 minutes but the home suffered heavy damage.  An initial cause of the fire remains under investigation.

