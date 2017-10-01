Two people killed, six others injured in van crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people have died and six others were injured after a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department were called to the crash in the 1400 block of Leo Road around 2:10 a.m., Sunday. Once on the scene, they found a passenger van had been traveling southbound on Leo Road when for an unknown reason, it left the roadway and hit a tree.

14 people were in the van at the time of the crash. The front seat passenger and a person seated behind him both died at the scene. Six others were transported to local hospitals. Meantime, the crash remains under investigation.