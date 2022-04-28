Two People Dead Following Standoff Overnight In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are dead following a two plus hour standoff police faced late Wednesday evening. At approximately 11:33 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Cheviot Drive. Upon arrival, they observed someone through the window with a weapon. Following an attempt that lasted over two hours to get the subject to exit the building, the Fort Wayne Police Crisis Response Team (CRT), Emergency Services Team (EST), and Aerial Support Unit (ASU) made entry and located two deceased subjects inside.

The Homicide Team and Crime Scene Units were then requested and are currently investigating. Names of the two deceased subjects have not yet been released as the incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department.